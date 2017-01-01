Staying Cold With Rain Passing South

Clouds broke enough to let some sun peek through today. Another batch of rain will track nearby, but it will pass mainly south of the Tennessee Valley tonight and tomorrow morning. Just be aware that you can encounter rain and slippery roads if you have to drive south toward Birmingham tomorrow morning. That rain is tracking across the Mississippi River from Louisiana into Mississippi this evening. It will continue tracking eastward tonight. Our clouds will increase and thicken up across the Tennessee Valley. The biggest odds of seeing rain are along our southern fringes, including Morgan, Lawrence, Marshall, Dekalb, and Franklin counties in Alabama. Some of that rain may change to snow on the northern edge of that rain, including in the southern edge of the Tennessee Valley.

This evening will be mostly cloudy, though there can be some clear spots. Temperatures will drop steadily through the 40s and into the 30s by 7 PM. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Tomorrow starts in the 20s with clouds. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The rest of this week will likely stay dry. The jet stream is shifting to the south, which is bringing the cold air farther south. That also means the storm tracks will be mainly south of us. That may come into play on Sunday when a storm system passes through the Deep South. It can bring us some snow if it is close enough to us. It's possible, however, that the system passes far enough south that we miss the snow and just get the deep cold. Temperatures early next week will drop into the teens in the early mornings. Remember to be safe staying warm. Space heaters need plenty of space - at least three feet - all the way around. Make sure nothing flamable is near your fire place if you are using it. Never use stoves or ovens to keep warm. Make sure outdoor pets have access to water that isn't frozen, and remember warm water freezes faster than cold water. If you can bring those pets indoors, that's the better alternative.