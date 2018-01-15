State warns of 'dangerous' road conditions beginning Tuesday

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is cautioning motorists of potentially dangerous conditions beginning Tuesday morning as light snow is forecasted for the Tennessee Valley.

While snowfall is expected to be light, the below-freezing conditions could cause roadways rapidly deteriorate.

ALDOT crews are already pre-treating roads in preparation for the event, but these crews only maintain interstates, U.S. highways and state highways. The state advises motorists who plan to travel on other roads to check with local governments on those conditions.

Because temperatures may not reach levels above freezing for an extended period of time, some roads could be hazardous for up to two days.