State troopers investigate deadly early morning wreck in Morgan County

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 5:36 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a man's Jeep crashed in Morgan County early Thursday morning.

The wreck happened along State Highway 36 near the intersection of Cagle Road around 2 a.m. 

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the Jeep had died. 

Highway 36 was blocked going both east and west for about two hours while crews worked the wreck. 

They had to remove the Jeep in order to access the driver's body. 

The identity of the driver has not been released. The cause of the wreck is now under investigation.

