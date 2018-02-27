State seeking to improve deadly intersection

The state is working to figure out how to make Dug Hill Rd. and Highway 72 safer.

Scroll for more content...

A wreck on the dangerous intersection look the life of a Huntsville man Saturday, Feb. 24.

Commissioner Craig Hill told WAAY 31, the state is studying the road and are supposed to get answers from a consultant Tuesday on what will make it safer.

Hill said, part of the solution could include making this area have right turns only.

Jeremiah Thompson, a resident in the area said, "I probably see an accident two or three times a week, just on my daily commute driving up and down the highway."

"Maybe when these road were designed, and the changes were seeing now are just not fit anymore. We need to see what we can improve," said Commissioner Hill. "When we are seeing the loss of life and property that we are seeing at the Dug Hill intersection and Ryland pike and 72 intersection, we feel like it's time fur us to get some attention to these areas."

Many residents are worried and feel unsafe.

"It actually worries me more than anything. I have two kids that are very close to start to learn how to drive, and for me as a parent I don't want them to be driving up and down this road. It is so dangerous," said Thompson.

Commissioner Hill told WAAY 31, Dug Hill isn't the only dangerous intersection. So ideally the county would like to have an agreement with the state to fix intersections from Shields Rd. to Brock Rd.