State of emergency issued ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon landfall

Prior to the landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for several south Alabama counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday.

Ivey issued the proclamation for the counties of Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington.

According to the governor’s office, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton was activated along with the Alabama National Guard.

“Gordon is a tight, fast moving tropical storm. Alabama is postured for a coastal wind and water event, but the key will be the preparation of our citizens,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian E. Hastings said in a statement.

“If you live in the coastal counties, especially in surge and flood prone areas, it is imperative that you get to a safe place by early afternoon and stay there through Wednesday morning. With tropical storm force winds forecasted, we expect power outages concentrated in the coastal counties; so, make sure you have a 72-hour emergency kit ready.”

