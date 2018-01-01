Clear
State of emergency for flu outbreak lifted

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey lifted the state of emergency on Monday.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2018 7:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2018 7:41 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

WIth the flu season winding down, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has lifted a state public health emergency that was declared in the state two months ago.

Ivey lifted the state of emergency Monday after consulting with state health officials.

The declaration allowed the state to use additional resources to help affected communities and allows state agencies to seek federal assistance.

Federal health officials said earlier this month that while there is still flu activity, "We have definitely peaked."

