It was an historic day here in Huntsville as the Marshall Space Flight Center hosted the State of NASA Address. All eyes were on the administration as President Trump unveiled his budget rollout for 2019, and there had been talk of cutting back NASA funding.

Scroll for more content...

19.9 was the magic number today as President Trump revealed there would not be any cuts to NASA, infact they got more than they had originally thought with 19.9 billion in funding.

NASA Acting Administrator, Robert Lightfoot gave the address and was nothing but optimistic and confident, starting things off by saying "American will lead the way back to the moon and take the next giant leap from where we made the first small step nearly 50 years ago."

The budget will focus NASA on the exploration missions and reinforce the value of the United States in their knowledge and discoveries while deepening partnerships internationally. Putting America in the drivers seat and at the forefront of leading the global effort to advance our future in space.

There will be a focus to human space flight and at the core of it all, cutting edge science. Mr. Lightfoot had this to say about the President's new budget for NASA.

"19.9 was better than we thought we'd get because of the fiscal retraints with the government. I was hoping for it but hop is a management tool. We were very pleased, we thought the administration showed confidence in the U.S. that we can accomplish something not just for NASA but for the nation."

Lightfoot ended things by saying we are once again on a path to return to the Moon with an eye towards Mars.