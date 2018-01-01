State investigating abuse allegations at Red Bay School

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working with local authorities on an abuse case at Red Bay School in Franklin County.

Authorities say details are limited because the investigation involves minors, but they do say the case involves "an individual who assisted at the Red Bay Elementary School."

The state was brought in to investigate at the request of the Red Bay Police Department.

State investigators say no children are currently in danger.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the State Bureau of Investigation Russellville office at (256) 436-1344.