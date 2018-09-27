State gets $6 million in funds to help election process

Congress has awarded the state of Alabama $6 million to improve your trip to the polls.

The money was given to the state through the 2018 Help America Vote Act. The money will to towards four things; upgrading voting equipment, election auditing, voter registration and cyber vulnerabilities.

None of Alabama's voting machines connect to the internet, but Secretary of State John Merrill says they still need to be prepared on the cyber security front.

"You could be vulnerable if you are not prepared, so we continue to work with our public and private partners to make sure we are prepared. The two factor authentication system is very important," said Merrill.

Merrill said most of the money allocated to the state will go towards using electronic poll books to check in when voting. The poll books make the process quicker than having to have someone check you in by hand.

"We have more than 30 counties that are currently using the poll books, but we want to see them in all 67 counties by 2022," said Merrill.

Alabamians will hit the polls in the statewide general election in November.