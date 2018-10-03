State documents show Spencer stabbed another inmate, got into multiple fights and assaulted a corrections officer

The WAAY31 I-team is uncovering more patterns of violence for a parolee accused of murdering three people only six months after he was let out of prison.

The WAAY31 I-team has six hundred pages of prison documents concerning Jimmy Spencer and how his violent streak continued while he was in prison for some 30 years.

We still have about 400 pages of documents to get through but Wednesday we found more disturbing reports on Jimmy Spencer. These offenses range from him stabbing another inmate, being stabbed himself in two separate incidences and the documents show he even assaulted a corrections officer.

We've now uncovered 33 disciplinary reports and behavior citations on Jimmy Spencer ranging from 2001 to 2018. Wednesday, we found minor offenses from Spencer jamming his cell tray door on multiple occasions to having tobacco products.

His offenses get more serious though. In two separate incidences in 2002, Spencer was found with inmate-made knives. In one 2008 incident, during a pat down search officers found a knife on Spencer. He told them another inmate pulled a razor on him, and he intended to use the knife on him.

In 2003 and 2006, Spencer knocked out the observation window of his cell. One report said Spencer kicked the window out to use the metal as a knife.

In 2005, Spencer again got in trouble for throwing human feces on the ground in the day room and in another report officers found inmate-made whiskey in his cell again.

In 2005, Spencer admitted to stabbing another inmate in the back with a box cutter. Spencer said the inmate he stabbed owed him a debt.

In 2003, Spencer was stabbed by another inmate and told officers he was going to kill the inmate that stabbed him. In 2002, Spencer swung on a corrections officer and bit him in the forearm. The corrections officer had to be taken to the hospital. In that same report, it says Spencer also threatened the officer saying he was going, 'to butcher him'.

In 2001, he got into a fist fight with another inmate as well

Spencer was also cited for being insubordinate and not following orders from corrections officers.

In one incident in 2004, Spencer was in an area of the prison he shouldn't have been. When officers asked him why he was hiding in the area, he said so he wouldn't hurt anyone else.

Spencer was let out on parole in January 2018. The parole board said they released him because of his positive conduct record while in prison and said he had a low to medium chance of re-offending.

Spencer is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville, only months after he was paroled.

These documents show that Jimmy Spencer's violence didn't stop while he was in prison. We will keep you updated on what else we find in these documents.