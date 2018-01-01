State Sen. Bill Holtzclaw withdraws candidacy for US Congress

State Sen. Bill Holtzclaw, R-Madison, says he is no longer seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress in 2018.

Holtzclaw was one of four Republicans who announced running for the party's nomination, including incumbent Mo Brooks.

The District 2 senator will not seek re-election to his current seat, and he says he is "ready to return to the private sector."

Holtzclaw served two terms as a state senator and was a Madison councilman for two years.

I want to extend my thanks to the many supporters for the early efforts in helping with this campaign," Holtzclaw said in a statement, "I am honored by the support and financial contributions we have received and will be returning contributions in the coming weeks."

Former realtor and Navy veteran Michael Sweeney and businessman and Army veteran Clayton Hinchman are both running against Brooks for the Republican nomination.

Former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion and University of North Alabama communications department chair Butler Cain are seeking the Democratic Party nomination.