State rep. introduces legislation to allow some teachers to carry guns in schools

Lawmakers are looking at what can be done to protect Alabama schools.

Scroll for more content...

State representative Will Ainsworth announced he plans on introducing legislation to allow Alabama public school teachers and administrators to undergo training so the could carry guns during school hours.

Anthony Buckner spent the past 15 years as a teacher and principal working at Jackson county schools.

"I knew as a principal I was going to be the line of defense. I was going to be the first person to meet this person at the door, so I don't know how fair it is for me to meet them with a bare chest when they're coming at me with a gun," he said.

Thursday, Buckner told us he’s against the idea of guns inside schools but thinks that may be the last resort to keep students safe.

"I don't want guns in the school in any form or fashion, but one way to protect our schools would be to train and arm a teacher or the principal," he said.

Buckner told me he firmly believes schools should provide kids with a loving culture.

"The thing that scares me is I don't want to build high walls, barbed wire fences, armed guards. It would create a jail like atmosphere for our students. That's not a learning environment," he added.

One parent told WAAY 31, he thinks guns allowed on school campuses could help prevent tragedies.

"If teachers were allowed to carry firearms there might not be as many school shootings and tragedies going on today," said Ira Williams.

Other parents told us they were against the idea of guns in schools because they would be worried it could end up in a student's hands.