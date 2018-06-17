State Of Alabama issues Amber Alert

The State of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Christiana Hagler. She is a five week old, white female.

Hagler was last seen in Mobile, Alabama and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The abductor is described as a white man, with red hair and may go by the name of Shawn. He is believed to be in his mid-thirties.

He may be driving a 2003 black Cadillac Escallade with an Alabama tag 2BW5517.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.