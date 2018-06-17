Clear

State Of Alabama issues Amber Alert

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Christiana Hagler. She is a five week old, white female.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The State of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert. 

Hagler was last seen in Mobile, Alabama and is believed to be in extreme danger. 

The abductor is described as a white man, with red hair and may go by the name of Shawn. He is believed to be in his mid-thirties. 

He may be driving a 2003 black Cadillac Escallade with an Alabama tag 2BW5517. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911. 

