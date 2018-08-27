Clear

Starbucks releases Pumpkin Spice Latte early: Here's when you can get it!

A provided photograph showing a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. A provided photograph showing a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Fall is in the air – or at least in your cup!

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

The annual beverage usually launches in September, but the coffee chain announced last week that customers can get their favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the beverage has been a fan favorite over the years.

The decision to launch early could be the company's attempt to boost its reputation.

The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April. As a result, most Starbucks locations held an anti-bias training for employees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events