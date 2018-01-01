'Stand Your Ground:' Jury find Limestone County man not guilty of murder in 2015 shooting

A Limestone County jury says the man who shot and killed another man at his home in 2015 is not guilty of murder after a five-hour deliberation in circuit court.

District attorney Brian Jones says the county charged Charles Franklin McCluskey with murder in the shooting death of Ronnie Kyle, Jr., but the defense successfully argued that McCluskey's shooting was justifiable based on Alabama's "stand your ground" law.

Authorities say Kyle went to McCluskey's house in 2015 searching for his girlfriend, who was also McLuskey's ex-wife. McLuskey was accused of firing his gun through Kyle's windshield and into his chest. He was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital where he died.

Jones says he was disappointed in the verdict, but he says the jury worked hard during this case, and he is satisfied in the way the justice system worked during the trial.