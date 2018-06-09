Clear

Stallworth pays it forward with annual celebrity golf tournament

The John Stallworth Foundation hosted their 16th annual celebrity golf tournament on Friday.

The John Stallworth Foundation wrapped up their 16th annual celebrity golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones - Hampton Cove Golf Course on Friday and as Stallworth says, he's just happy to be able to pay it forward. 

