U.S. District Court denies St. Paul's injunction request

St. Paul's Episcopal School's motion for an injunction against the competitive balance rule in Alabama high school atheletics was denied Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Legal counsel for the Mobile-based private school filed a lawsuit and a request for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court in Mobile on May 24. AHSAA legal counsel filed a response asking the court to deny the preliminary injunction. The AHSAA's legal counsel also filed a motion last week to dismiss the case completely.