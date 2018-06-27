Clear
U.S. District Court denies St. Paul's injunction request

The Mobile-based private school had filed an injunction against the competitive balance rule.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 3:01 PM

St. Paul's Episcopal School's motion for an injunction against the competitive balance rule in Alabama high school atheletics was denied Wednesday.

Legal counsel for the Mobile-based private school filed a lawsuit and a request for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court in Mobile on May 24. AHSAA legal counsel filed a response asking the court to deny the preliminary injunction. The AHSAA's legal counsel also filed a motion last week to dismiss the case completely.

