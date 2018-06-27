St. Paul's Episcopal School's motion for an injunction against the competitive balance rule in Alabama high school atheletics was denied Wednesday.
Scroll for more content...
Legal counsel for the Mobile-based private school filed a lawsuit and a request for preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court in Mobile on May 24. AHSAA legal counsel filed a response asking the court to deny the preliminary injunction. The AHSAA's legal counsel also filed a motion last week to dismiss the case completely.
Related Content
- U.S. District Court denies St. Paul's injunction request
- I-Team: City of Huntsville denies request for officer's personnel file
- I-Team: Public record request fight
- Convicted Huntsville murderer's appeal denied
- Lawyer denies Missouri governor slapped ex-lover
- Putin denies Russia responsible for MH17 downing
- Not seen on camera: The law behind open records requests
- Woman in prison for life files request to lessen sentence
- State board approves request for cancer center in Florence
- House Speaker Paul Ryan not running for re-election