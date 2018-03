Scroll for more content...

Cold air is flowing into the Tennessee Valley tonight. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening, and we will have areas of light rain. The temperatures will keep dropping. As we cool, enough moisture may be left for a brief change to snow on some of the hilltops in Jackson County between 10 PM and midnight. Snow will not be widespread, and it will not accumulate. All precipitation will be over by midnight. Clouds will gradually thin. Any leftover clouds for the morning drive will clear, and our Wednesday will gradually become more sunny. You will need sunglasses along with jackets and coats. Temperatures may stay just above freezing, but wind chills will drop into the mid-20s as we're heading out the door on Wednesday. The high on your Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 50s.