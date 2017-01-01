Spotty Sprinkles Turn To Flurries This Evening

A disturbance passing north of the Tennessee Valley was just close enough to bring some spotty sprinkles. Those sprinkles will continue through the evening hours of our Christmas Eve. As the temperatures chill, these spotty sprinkles may become some dodgy, light snow flurries. Most areas will not get snow. Snow is most likely to fall from the east side of Huntsville near Monte Sano to the Sand Mountain Region from Scottsboro to Fort Payne to Guntersville. Accumulation is not likely since temperatures will likely be just warm enough that the snow will melt. If accumulation happens, it will be restricted to a light dusting on cold surfaces like the grass and shrubs and on the cold metal of vehicles.

A steady stream of clouds from our west will pass over the Tennessee Valley later tonight and tomorrow. Those clouds are thinner and do not have any rain or snow associated with them. They will filter our sunshine for our Christmas Day.

This evening, temperatures will drop from 40s to 30s by just after 8 PM, then to near freezing by 10 PM. The moisture will move out between 9 PM and 11 PM, so it is exiting as the temperatures drop to freezing. That's why accumulation is not likely for the few of us who do get some snow this evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s for Christmas morning. We will struggle beneath clouds to warm to the mid-30s by noon, and we will not warm any more than 38-41 degrees across the Tennessee Valley.