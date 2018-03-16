Clear

Spin Doctors, Survivor to perform at WhistleStop Weekend

The two acts will cap a weekend of music, food and games in downtown Huntsville.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 1:15 PM
Survivor and the Spin Doctors will headline this year's WhistleStop Weekend May 4-5 in downtown Huntsville.

The Spin Doctors will perform Friday evening, and Survivor will follow on Saturday.

The live entertainment for the annual festival includes Black-Eyed Susan, Sunset Guns, Triple Play and more.

The event will also feature a chicken wing cooking contest, a people's choice barbecue-tasting competition and a cornhole competition.

Tickets for the 18th Annual WhistleStop Weekend went on sale today and can be found on the event's website. Weekend passes are $20 until April 1, and then the price increases.

"This is a time to really come out and socialize, bring out friends," said EarlyWorks Museum Executive Director Bart Williams. "We've got a lot of companies involved from a corporate sponsor standpoint, and they're able to really showcase the hospitality that Huntsville, Madison County, North Alabama has to offer."

All proceeds from WhistleStop Weekend will go toward educational initiatives at the EarlyWorks family of museums.

