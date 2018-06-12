Speed limit set to change on Technology Drive

The City of Huntsville Traffic Engineering Division plans to change speed limit signs on Technology Drive from Sparkman Drive and Wynn Drive from 45 mph to 40 mph.
The city is encouraging drivers to be cautious and obey the rules of the road at this location.
If you have any questions about the speed limit reduction, you can call the city's traffic engineering department at 256-427-6850.
