Colbert County commissioners to discuss possible fuel tax increase

A 3 cent fuel tax increase could be on the way for parts of the Tennessee Valley. It's all in order to maintain the roadways.

The Colbert County Commission will have a special called meeting Friday to discus the 3 cent fuel tax increase that could bring

in $1.5 million per year.

Colbert County Road Engineer John Bedford believes the increase is vital just to maintain the 400 miles of roadways in the county.

"Some of our roads are horrible," said Colbert County citizen, Josh Hubbert.

Hubbert said some roads have humps in them and multiple pot holes.

"It will make you spill your coffee because when you pull up to stop there are so many humps in the roads," said Hubbert. "There are some paved roads that have huge potholes. I've had to replace tires and wheels."

Bedford wants the fuel tax increase to maintain roadways in Colbert County. He told WAAY 31 over the years, basic things like the cost of asphalt have increased. He told us it would be a 3 cent per gallon tax increase and municipalities could get 20 percent of that to help their roads.

"I feel like it would be a good cause toward the county," said Hubbert.

Other people like Christopher Aday agree that the roads are in bad shape, but says he isn't sure a tax increase would fix it.

"I don't think an increase at the pumps is the way to go," said Aday. "I think a lot of people, with the higher gas prices are looking for the lowest prices on the gas. It would force people to go outside of the county to get their fuel."

On Friday, Bedford will ask the county commission to pass a resolution off to legislators in order to introduce a bill only for Colbert County so they can raise the fuel tax by three cents.

The reason he wants it to go to legislators is because counties can only pass tax increases if its for education.

WAAY 31 will provide new details on the proposed tax during the Friday meeting.