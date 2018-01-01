Student arrested after Sparkman High School was placed on lockdown

A student was arrested Tuesday after a possible gun threat at Sparkman High School.

Investigators told WAAY 31, Devantae McCobbe, 18, was arrested after the Madison County 911 center recieved a call, where no one was talking to the dispatcher.

However, the dispatcher could hear someone saying another person's name and them commenting, "put the gun down." Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the call came from a cell phone inside the school.

A Sparkman High School resource officer was contacted and the school was placed on lockdown until deputies arrived. The school was evacuated and searched and no weapon was found.

McCobbe was escorted to Criminal Investigation Division. He was later arrested for falsely reporting incident and placed in the Madison County Jail with a 300 dollar bond.