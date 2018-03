The head of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center will speak to the National Society of Leadership and Success UNA chapter in April.

Dr. Deborah Barnhart, the CEO and executive director of the center, will speak April 2 at 3 p.m. The event takes place at the GUC Performance Center on the University of North Alabama campus.

Barnhart will speak to the group about her 26-year career in the Navy and her time heading the Space and Rocket Center.

The event is open to the public.