Space and Rocket Center, American Girl partner for Space Camp doll

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville says it will soon sell a new American Girl 2018 "Girl of the Year" named Luciana Vega. Vega is depicted as an 11-year-old girl who attends Space Camp.

Scroll for more content...

The 18-inch doll will arrive at the attraction's gift shop in early January, and she is described as a girl who wants to be the first on Mars. Author Erin Teagan wrote a chapter book about Luciana's visit to Space Camp, and it will also be available at the gift shop.

The space center says the creators of Luciana's story worked with members of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and current and former NASA employees. This included astronaut Megan McArthur Behnken.

The doll concept was created with the help of the Space Act Agreement, which is an effort to inform the public, especially young girls, about space and STEM careers.