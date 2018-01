Alabama's top tourist attraction is looking to bolster its workforce, as it is holding a Thursday job fair.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding an on-site hiring event Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the museum's Educator Training Facility.

The rocket center trying to fill positions including Space Camp counselors, museum guides and gift shop managers.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and attend wearing business attire.

You can find a full list of openings at this link.