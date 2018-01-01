Southside man charged with first degree theft of property

Officials told WAAY 31, a Southside man has been arrested in connection to theft and property.

"Robert Verlon Rowell, 31, is charged with one count of first degree theft of property," investigator Adam Chapman said.

Rowell stole a blue, Honda Civic from a residence on Whorton Bend Road. The vehicle has been recovered and returned to the owner.

Rowell is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center. He also faces other warrants, including a failure to appear on a previous theft of property case.