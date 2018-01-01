Southern middle Tennessee prepares for potential for icy roads

WAAY 31 viewers in southern middle Tennessee could see substantial ice accumulations Friday, and emergency managers are preparing for the inclement weather.

Scroll for more content...

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency director Doug Campbell says the state and county are constantly monitoring the latest forecasts, as a shift north or south could drastically change conditions.

Lincoln County and Fayetteville City Schools are both closed in anticipation of potential winter weather, and Campbell is advising against travel if roads become icy. Campbell says slick roads are his main concern, as ambulances run many transports north to Shelbyville and Nashville.

Campbell says some of the worst conditions are expected in Petersburg, a small town in the northern portion of Lincoln County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will treat U.S. 231, U.S. 431 and U.S. 64 along with state highways.

Southern middle Tennessee may not see temperatures above freezing until Monday, which means any wintry precipitation could linger for days. Campbell says this could lead to more people using spaceheaters to warm their homes, and he urges people who use them to make sure there is adequate space surrounding it.