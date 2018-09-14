Clear
BREAKING NEWS: High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Southbound 231 blocked due to accident

Southbound 231 is blocked due to a fatal wreck.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Southbound lanes of U.S. 231 are closed south of Monroe Road in Meridianville due to a two-car accident involving a tractor trailer. Madison County Police encourage drivers to use Moores Mill Road or Mount Lebanon Road to avoid delays.

The scene is currently being investigated and is not yet cleared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events