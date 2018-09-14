Southbound 231 blocked due to accident

Southbound lanes of U.S. 231 are closed south of Monroe Road in Meridianville due to a two-car accident involving a tractor trailer. Madison County Police encourage drivers to use Moores Mill Road or Mount Lebanon Road to avoid delays.
The scene is currently being investigated and is not yet cleared.
