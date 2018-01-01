South Memorial Parkway construction is well ahead of schedule

If you drive along the parkway in south Huntsville you know how clogged up the traffic can get because of the all the construction that is going on.

The $54 million south parkway construction project has been going on since 2015.

It stretches from Golf Road all the way to Whitesburg Drive.

Fast work by the contractors means we might not have to deal with that headache much longer.

ALDOT told WAAY 31 the main line on the parkway could be done as soon as this summer, which is an entire year ahead of schedule.

That makes drivers in our area happy.

Audrey Kornegay said the traffic can be pretty frustrating right now along stretches of south parkway.

"It can be pretty crazy at times. Especially going home. Lots of delays," said Kornegay.

Those delays could be gone in a couple of short months with ALDOT anticipating completion during the summer.

Right now, Contractors are working to complete the overpasses.

ALDOT credits the bonus system in place for helping move this project along.

Contractors got a $2.5 million bonus by completing phase one early and they're on pace to get another $2.5 million by completing phase 2 early.

"It is very impressive for it to be moving along at this pace and to potentially be completed a year ahead of schedule," said ALDOT Spokesman Seth Burkett.

The construction on south Memorial Parkway began in 2015 and was slated to finish in August of 2019.

Kornegay said when the construction is done it will save her a lot of time during her commute.

"I'd probably get places 15 minutes earlier. Depending even, if it's going home traffic it could be 20 minutes even," said Kornegay.

ALDOT told WAAY 31 when the main line opens up there will still be some construction happening on the frontage roads, but with the main line being open at that point they don't anticipate that construction causing delays.