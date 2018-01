Huntsville police say a highly-traveled south Huntsville intersection will remain closed Tuesday night following a wreck.

Police say Whitesburg Drive from Lily Flagg Road to Blanda Drive will remain closed until midnight Wednesday following a Tuesday wreck.

Police initially closed all lanes before 1 p.m. Tuesday, and utility crews are expected to remain on scene for hours.

Police did not say if there were any injuries as a result of the wreck.