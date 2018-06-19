CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - In Charleston, South Carolina, once a key slave trading port, the City Council has voted to apologize for slavery.
By voice vote, the Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution denouncing slavery, promising tolerance in the future and proposing an office of racial reconciliation.
The vote coincided with "Juneteenth," a celebration of the end of slavery, and came just two days after the third anniversary of a racist attack by a white man killed nine black members of a Charleston church.
In expressing support, Councilman William Dudley Gregorie compared slavery with the federal immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their families.
Councilmen Harry Joseph Griffin and Perry Waring expressed opposition to the resolution. Both said the city needs to focus on economic development.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
6/19/2018 8:54:52 PM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- South Carolina city council OKs slavery apology resolution
- City where many slaves entered US to apologize for slavery
- Federal fugitive from Huntsville captured in South Carolina
- South Carolina Senate mulling ban on nearly all abortions
- Stevie Wonder says Kanye slavery comments are 'foolishness'
- House OKs bill rolling back banking rules
- Missing Arab children found in North Carolina
- YouTuber Nicole Arbour is "so sick" of everyone being mad about slavery
- 5th District Republicans adopt resolution to support Roy Moore
- Ways you can achieve your 2018 fitness resolutions