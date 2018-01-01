South Alabama woman dies saving animals from burning shelter

A Daleville woman died early Tuesday morning trying to save animals from a burning shelter.

Jane Clancy died after her home caught on fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Daleville Department of Public Safety officials told the Dothan Eagle newspaper.

Officials told the newspaper they believe Clancy, the owner of All Breeds Rescue and Adoption, died trying to save animals from the fire. The paper reported about 20 dogs and an undetermined number of cats and ducks also died.

All Breeds is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.