Some voters confused at the polls

There was some confusion at the polls during today’s primary. People are questioning why some races aren’t on their ballot.

Many people at precinct 51 thought they would only decide between two ballots. One Democratic and one Republican. Instead there are 6 ballots at precinct 51.

"I've seen a lot of different things happen in that period of time. I've voted in every election. Did tours in Vietnam and voted absentee while over sees. I'm retired army. Retired civil service," said Wes Plemons.

Wes Plemons just turned 71 today. Over the years he's seen several changes at the polls.

Precinct 51 includes parts of Madison County, Limestone County and the City of Huntsville. Depending on where you live, you’ll see a different ballot than your neighbor who lives a couple of blocks away.

The ballot is based on where you live and if you’re a registered Republican or Democrat. Several democratic voters wanted to know why their ballot wasn’t as crowded as the republican ballot.

Poll workers said, if a candidate is unopposed, the race isn’t included and in some cases, no Democrat ran so there was nobody to list on the ballot. Since there’s no crossover voting, it means not everyone gets a say in every race.

"I'm just hoping that the candidate that I want to vote for in the other party will make it to the general election and I'll be able to vote for him in that general election," Plemons said.

Poll workers also said every year the precinct changes because the county and city lines change, which can confuse voters who already have it made up in their mind who they want to vote for.

To look up your updated registration and your precinct go to Alabamavotes.gov.