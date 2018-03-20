Some people are still without power in Red Oak subdivision

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes are the cause for the damage in Madison County.

Work crews spent the day in Red Oak subdivision assessing and attempting to start repairs on the damage.

One of the biggest priorities for the crews is to get roofs patched up and power turned back on.

Carlee Holmes who had a tree fall on her house said, "It was a big thud really. We didn't hear any glass breaking, so we hid for a few minutes in the living room. We didn't think about getting in the closet or anything like that. Then it was over in three or four minutes."

Holmes told WAAY 31, Tuesday morning power lines were in her front yard along with multiple trees.

According to crews, they restored power to most of the neighborhood.

However, Holmes and other neighbors are still without power.

"We stayed all night with no power which was fine. But today it's cold and it's supposed to be really cold tonight," said Holmes.

Holmes told us, next time a storm rolls through the area she will be better prepared.

"I'll probable be watching the radar more and we will probably have a place to hide better next time," said Holmes.

Both neighbors who had trees fall onto their homes told us, they think it will be weeks if not months before all the damage is repaired.