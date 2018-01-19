Some in Lauderdale County 'fed up' with 'junk' at intersection

Some who live in the area of Highway 101 in eastern Lauderdale County are fed up with what many are calling "junk" laying on the side of the road.

"It looks bad, and it makes the community look bad," says Elgin resident Shane Dabbs, who wants to see the large amount of roadside items removed from the intersection of Highway 101 and US 72. "You come through you get there at the intersection and it's the first thing you see is all this junk just dumped right off the highway basically."

Dabbs said the community has been in an uproar over the items, but he says it's also a hazard for drivers.

"It just catches your eye. There's a bunch of junk piled up there, and your right here at the intersection where the red light is," Dabbs says, "Next thing you know, you are gonna go through and t-bone somebody."

WAAY 31 reached out to Lauderdale County Commissioner Brad Holmes, who represents this district. He says he has been in contact with the property owner, who told him he sells the items an the weekend, and that's how he makes a living.

Holmes said there is no county ordiance for regulating private property -- even if the community considers it an eye sore.

"What is there to sell at this point? It's been out in the elements for three months," Dabbs says.

WAAY 31 did knock on the door of the property to see if the owner was around, but no one answered. Holmes said he is contacting the business license office to see if the property owner has the correct licenses to sell the items.

"I apprecaite Brad doing that," said Dabbs, "That's a great thing and hopefully we can all come together and just get the mess cleaned up."

Dabbs says he plans on going to a Lauderdale County Commission meeting to see what ordinances can be passed to remove the items from the intersection.