Some Rain Early This Week Then Days Of Sunshine.

High pressure will be our big weather maker over the next 7-10 days.

We are at a position where high pressure is to our east. That will allow some moisture to move into the Valley and create a few showers and storms. That will be mainly Monday through Tuesday. Once we hit Wednesday, high pressure moves directly overhead. This will create a set-up of plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

It will still feel warmer than normal for the first few days of October.