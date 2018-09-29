Some Rain Early This Week Then Days Of Sunshine.

High pressure will be our big weather maker over the next 7-10 days.
We are at a position where high pressure is to our east. That will allow some moisture to move into the Valley and create a few showers and storms. That will be mainly Monday through Tuesday. Once we hit Wednesday, high pressure moves directly overhead. This will create a set-up of plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
It will still feel warmer than normal for the first few days of October.
