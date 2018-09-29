Clear

Some Rain Early This Week Then Days Of Sunshine.

A few showers are possible early in the week but then we get a several days of sunshine.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

High pressure will be our big weather maker over the next 7-10 days. 

We are at a position where high pressure is to our east. That will allow some moisture to move into the Valley and create a few showers and storms. That will be mainly Monday through Tuesday. Once we hit Wednesday, high pressure moves directly overhead. This will create a set-up of plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. 

It will still feel warmer than normal for the first few days of October. 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
