Alabama soldiers welcomed home

About one hundred soldiers are back in the Tennessee Valley after being away from home for about a year.

Scroll for more content...

The soldiers are a part of the Alabama National Guard and the 115th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

The homecoming took place at Signature Flight Support at Huntsville International Airport.

The soldiers spent nine months in 10 different countries in the Middle East. During their time overseas, they set up satellite systems and computer networks.

The majority of the Battalion's soldiers are from Decatur, Florence, Huntsville and Haleyville.

Their families eagerly awaited to see them come home.

"I've never been away from one of my kids for a year, but we also get to talk and we get to Face-time. It's very emotional," said Susan Beard's whose son was deployed.

Beard's son, Matt Jones, told me he spotted his family not long after he got off the plane.

"I saw their signs from over there. It's hard to miss "Welcome Home Matt,'" he said.

The family told me they're just happy their soldier made it home safe.

"I'm enormously proud. We are a proud military family. I'm just looking forward to spending time with him now," Beard said.

All 332 soldiers in the Battalion made it back to the United States safely.

The Lieutenant Colonel told us the soldiers should be home for at least the next 5 years if not for good.

Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. the rest of the Battalion is scheduled to land at Signature Flight Support at Huntsville International Airport.