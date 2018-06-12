Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Soldier pleads to detonating chemical weapon near base

A soldier has pleaded guilty to making and detonating explosives that released chlorine gas in a forest near an Army base in Louisiana last year.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 6:45 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A soldier has pleaded guilty to making and detonating explosives that released chlorine gas in a forest near an Army base in Louisiana last year.

Scroll for more content...

U.S. Attorney David Joseph's office says 24-year-old Ryan Keith Taylor, of New Llano, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to producing, possessing and using a chemical weapon.

Authorities said Taylor set off explosives that released toxic gas into the air in Kisatchie National Forest, adjacent to Fort Polk, on April 12, 2017.

A court filing says a military police investigator felt his skin burning while collecting samples at the blast site. The filing says the investigator was permanently injured and must be medically discharged from the military.

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Taylor on Sept. 12.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/12/2018 5:21:40 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events