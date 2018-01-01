Social media tips lead to Madison man's arrest, deputies say

Limestone County deputies say a Madison man stole a commercial pressure washer, and they were able to find out who he was because of social media tips.

Zachary Kim Pressnell, 33, is out on bond after being charged with second-degree theft.

Pressnell is accused of stealing the pressure washer from a business on U.S. 72 east of Athens Jan. 22. Deputies say he was captured on surveillance videos, but they could not identify him until publishing it on social media.

Investigators say the videos were viewd more than 35,000 times, and it led to six separate tips identifying the man as Pressnell. A deputy stopped Pressnell after discovering his truck, and authorities say he admitted to stealing the pressure washer during an interview.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said following this arrest he believes social media is an "effective platform" for these investigations.