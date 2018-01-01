Snow flurries, freeze warning in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters have issued a freeze warning for north Alabama.

The National Weather Service says snow flurries fell in the Tennessee Valley early Monday ahead of a day with chilly temperatures and winds gusting to 40 mph.

Forecasters say winds will subside late in the day, allowing a mass of colder air to settle in.

A freeze warning is in effect for Monday night across a broad area of north and central Alabama. Forecasters say lows could reach the upper 20s and low 30s, posing a threat to delicate young plants.

The weather service says high temperatures will run about 15 degrees cooler than normal in north Alabama through mid-week.

