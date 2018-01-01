Snow Sticks Around Through This Evening

Timeline

Snow will continue falling throughout this afternoon and evening in some part of the Tennessee Valley.

- Heavy snow will fade across the Shoals (Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Russelville, Moulton, and surrounding areas) through 2 PM. Lighter snow will fade through 4-5 PM.

- Heavy snow will pick up and fall around Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Redstone Arsenal, and surrounding areas from 1 PM through 4-5 PM.

- Heavy snow will pick up and fall across Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Stevenson, Fort Payne, Guntersville, Boaz, and surrounding areas from 4-7 PM. Any leftover snow will fade by 7-8 PM.

Amounts

Snow accumulation will average an inch or less for most of the Tennessee Valley. Locally higher amounts from an inch to an inch-and-a-half will be more common in northern and northwestern areas from Fayetteville to Athens to Florence/Muscle Shoals.

Impacts

Roads across the Shoals have become dangerous and impassable. Treated roads are in better shape, but they can become icy as deeper cold settles in behind the snow tonight. Roads can gradually become more dangerous as snow picks up and more accumulates. Secondary roads getting you to the main roads are likely to be in the worst condition. The intense cold will be accompanied by wind, and wind chills near zero are likely by Wednesday morning.

What you should do

If you don't have to drive, stay put. If you have to drive, take the drive very slowly on snow-covered roads. Even if snow isn't covering the road, be aware that icy spots are likely. Bridges and overpasses are especially prone to icing. If you will be outside, be sure to bundle up. Several warm layers will keep you warm more effectively than just a heavy coat. Wear thermals, double up on socks, and wear gloves and hats.

Article image from Tuscumbia Mayor "Bubba" Underwood.