Snow Ending This Evening, Then COLD!

We lucked out and missed the icy part of the storm system today, but snow is moving through the Tennessee Valley this evening. It falls heavily briefly, and then lighter snow lingers. It will fade west of I-65 around the Shoals from 7 PM through 9 PM, then from 9 PM through 11 PM along I-65 and I-565 around Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Decatur, and Athens, then from 10 PM through midnight from Fayetteville to Sand Mountains. Accumulation of snow will be minimal and mainly on grassy surfaces or cold metal of vehicles. In localized cases, quick buildup of snow can make the roads more difficult to and reduce visibility.

Also remember rain from last night and melted snow from today will refreeze on roads tonight. That will mean an even bigger threat for icy roads tonight and early tomorrow morning. If you see what appears to be a wet spot on the roads, it's likely ice. Bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to icing.

The next weather-related issue will be the deepening cold. Temperatures will drop through the 20s and wind chills will drop through the teens this evening. Those wind chills will drop into single digits after midnight, then warm from single digits to teens tomorrow.