Snow Ending This Evening

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR ROADS: The chemical deicer used on our roads often stops working at temperatures colder than ten degrees. We will likely be cold enough tonight for that to be an issue as actually temperatures drop into single-digit territory. Even treated roads can become icy by Wednesday morning. Please use extra caution and be aware that you can hit ice at any moment while you're out driving. Please slow that drive and be safe. If you see what appears to be the shine of a wet spot on the roads, it's probably ice.

Scroll for more content...

Snow will end this evening. That last of it will exit the Tennessee Valley by about 7 PM. Snow that has accumulated will still be on the ground in the morning. Any snow that melted on roads today can refreeze overnight, making for icy spots tomorrow morning. Be aware of that and go easy when you get on the roads. Snow on the ground will start melting when the sun comes out tomorrow, despite the fact that temperatures will not be above freezing until Thursday afternoon.

As the snow exits, the cold air and wind chill becomes an issue. Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening. Wind chills will drop to teens. The temperatures will drop to near 10 degrees by morning with colder single digits in spots. Wind chills will chill to -10 to 0 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley. Wind chills will climb out of subzero territory, but they aren't likely to go any warmer than mid-teens Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer air will start to move into the Valley on Thursday. Warming will continue into the weekend, sending temperature up toward 60 degrees by Sunday.