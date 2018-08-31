Clear
Small Chance For Rain For Friday Night Football & Memorial Day Weekend

The chance for rain is small, and any showers that develop tonight through the holiday weekend will be isolated in nature.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Friday Night Football Forecast

Your Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and muggy. A stray shower can't be ruled out for one or two of the high school games across the Tennessee Valley, but odds are we will stay dry. If you get a quick shower, it will likely be brief. Temperatures will drop from 80s to 70s by half time, and the humidity will be high enough that the games will be muggy.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The chance for rain will stay rather low through the next seven days. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. The sky may look rainy at times, and a stray shower is possible. For the most part, however, dry weather will prevail. Saturday morning starts with muggy 70s, and we will warm toward 90 degrees in the afternoon. More breaks in the clouds are likely Sunday, so the day will be brighter overall. There is also a slightly higher chance that you will get rain. That rain will come in the form of spotty showers that are a bit more numerous as compared to Saturday. Monday rounds out our Labor Day Weekend, and weather will not change much. Expect a partly cloudy day with a small chance for a stray shower. The morning will start with 70s. The afternoon will warm into the lower 90s.

Few Changes Looking Ahead

Change is not a big feature throughout the remainder of next week. Tuesday through Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s.

