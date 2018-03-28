Slow Moving Rain and a Few Storms

A cold front has been parked just to our west all week long. Heavy rain has been falling in Arkansas and Mississippi for over 24 hours, but only clouds have impacted north Alabama. We've been dry thus far due to a ridge of high pressure to our southeast holding off the rain. Once that ridge weakens the cold front front will move through. The front then passes fairly quickly, at least compared to its slow history.

Overall, the Valley will only see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm today. The cold front will stall out just to our west, so the heavier rain will hold off for the timing being. Still, a stronger storm with gusty wind is possible but not likely. Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer as well. We'll see highs in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, the rain finally enters northwest Alabama. As the leading line moves into the Shoals, a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Through Thursday morning, the cold front will be slow moving but rain should reach the Huntsville metro in time for the morning commute. Even by the evening commute the rain will still be impacting Sand Mountain.

Ponding on the roadways will be a threat for all locations, but the flooding risk is isolated to the Shoals - Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties. Locations west of I-65 are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today through early Thursday morning. Any severe storms that form will be capable of producing strong wind and damaging hail.

By Friday, the rain will wrap up and we'll be left with morning clouds, which should break by midday.