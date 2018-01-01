Skies clearing this evening and staying dry until the weekend

The cold front will move through the Valley this evening but the bulk of the rain will be exiting the Valley by 4 p.m.

We will continue to monitor the cold front as it passes and we may see some spotty showers at best. But even chances for that look to be really low.

The rest of tonight we will continue to clear out the cloud cover and we will see lows around 40. Winds will still be going between 10 and 15 mph. Tuesday we will see some cloud cover build back into the Valley but overall we will see mostly sunny skies with highs around 50.

The next few days will be more of the same with quiet weather and normal temperatures for this point in January. We are tracking another system that could move through the Valley as we go through the weekend.