Six arrested on several charges in Fort Payne

The arrests involved drug charges and stolen property.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

After a lengthy investigation, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office arrested six people on several different charges. On Friday August 24th, a search warrant was obtained and executed on County Road 122 in Fort Payne. Sheriff Jimmy Harris says while at the house, they found drugs and stolen items.

Rickey Rogers, Jr., 35 of Fort Payne, Dale Johnson, 55 of Geraldine and Michael Little, 47 of Henagar were charged with Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.


Lisa Marie Rogers, 56 of Fort Payne and Timothy Wayne Smith, 46 of Fort Payne were both charged with Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance.


Shannon Dewayne Seabolt, 40 Fort Payne, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd.

"This has been a combined effort between the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit, Deputies, Investigators and the Fort Payne Police Department. They have been working diligently on this investigation for several months now and has done an outstanding job," said Dekalb County Chief Deputy Edmondson.

