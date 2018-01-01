Design for proposed Huntsville City Hall released

Huntsville city leaders released a report Friday with more details on the progress in building a new Huntsville City Hall.

The front-runner for a new City Hall location is at Fountain Circle and Gates Avenue, which is where the municipal parking garage is across from the current building.

The design from Goodwyn Mills Cawood, the architectural and engineering firm the city commissioned, includes a five-story building with 130,000 square feet of office space. It would also include a parking garage with more than 700 spaces.

City officials said currently, offices are scattered across five different buildings downtown.

Building a new facility for city offices is estimated to cost about $48 million. City leaders say it would be cheaper in the long run than making repairs and renovations to the current building, which was built in the 1960s.