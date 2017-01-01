wx_icon Huntsville 39°

Single vehicle wreck investigated by state troopers

The wreck blocked traffic in one lane of Wall Triana for about 45 minutes.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 9:16 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 9:19 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A single-vehicle wreck shut down a lane of Wall Triana early Tuesday morning. 

Officials with the Monrovia Fire Department said the vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch.

Fire fighters with the Monrovia Fire Department along with HEMSI responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m.

The man driving the car was the only person in the vehicle and officials said he didn't sustain any injuries. 

Emergency crews had the road blocked for about 45 minutes while they cleared the scene. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

